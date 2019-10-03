Some guys have all the luck as Sir Rod Stewart surprises couple at wedding that nearly didn't happen

Some guys, as the saying (or song) goes, have all the luck, and that is exactly what happened for one Liverpool couple.

Sharon Cook and Andrew Aitchison feared they would never make it from Liverpool to Las Vegas for their wedding day after the Thomas Cook collapse.

But the couple were flown for free and given penthouse suites to enjoy their special day, and then things got even better for the Liverpudlians.

Not only did Sir Rod Stewart surprise them at their wedding, he also sang.