The supertrawler just 14 miles off Brighton capable of landing 6,000 tonnes of fish

For days, it has been literally sucking fish out of the sea.

This is a rare glimpse into the life of the Margiris, thought to be the world’s second-largest trawler.

For days, it has been tracking up and down the south coast netting vast quantities of fish.

They aren’t lifted out of the water but pumped on-board directly from the net where they are processed and packed for export, mostly to Africa.

ITV News has learned that this Dutch-owned vessel was subjected to an inspection by UK law enforcement officials.

Although no infringements of fishing regulations were found, there are those who would like more questions asked about super-trawlers.

Capable of catching and carrying more than 6,000 tonnes of fish how can it guarantee the sustainability of fish stocks?

And how do they avoid catching protected species?

These are the issues that concern Jerry Percy who represents those who run small fishing boats (NUTFA - New Under Ten’s Fishermen’s Assoc).