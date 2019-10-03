Young doctor who was ordered to leave UK told she can stay

Mu-Chun Chiang. Credit: Mu-Chun Chiang/PA

A young doctor who was ordered to leave the country despite spending the majority of her life in the UK will now be allowed to stay. Mu-Chun Chiang, 27, attracted the attention of campaigners after the Home Office rejected her visa application and told her to leave the UK or risk six months’ imprisonment. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a tweet on Wednesday that after he had taken up Dr Chiang’s case with the Home Office it had been resolved.

“Deeply upsetting saga for Mu and her loved ones. I’ve taken Mu’s case up directly with the Home Office & I’m delighted to report Mu’s visa issue has been resolved,” he said. Even though Dr Chiang had lived in the UK for over 13 years, her visa application was rejected over what she described as “a nonsensical administrative issue”. Originally from Taiwan, Dr Chiang lived in Glasgow from 1997 to 2002 with her parents before returning to the UK in 2006 to study – and has lived here since, now working at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool. After Dr Chiang’s student visa expired in June, her application for a new working visa was rejected in August due to a Home Office rule which states an applicant’s bank balance cannot drop below £945 in the 90 days beforehand. Dr Chiang said she had more than that amount saved and the bank account she used for the application had the correct money by the end of each month, but had dropped below for a few days in one of them.

The letter telling her to leave the UK. Credit: Mu-Chun Chiang/PA