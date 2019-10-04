Arts organisations loyal to oil partnerships despite pressure from eco-campaigners

The National Theatre has split with oil company Shell. Credit: PA

A number of arts organisations will continue to receive support from oil giants, after the National Theatre split with Shell declaring fears of “catastrophic environmental collapse”. The National Theatre’s decision follows the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) ending its relationship with BP after pressure from environmental campaigners. Most of the organisations contacted by the PA news agency pointed towards the funding they receive from oil companies being of vital importance.

The Royal Shakespeare Company has ended its relationship with BP. Credit: PA

The National Portrait Gallery, who have an ongoing partnership with BP, said the debate “raises important questions about both the environment and arts funding”, but said it will be maintaining its relationship. It said in a statement: “BP’s long-term support for the Portrait Award directly encourages the work of talented artists across the world. “It also enables free admission to the exhibition, which has already attracted over 270,000 visitors in London this year, and we are grateful for this.” The Royal Opera House said support from the oil giant directly provides free access to its art.

The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, London. Credit: PA