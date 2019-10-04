Beer remains Britain’s top tipple

Beer remains Britain’s most popular alcoholic drink after 8.5 billion pints were sold in 2018. The amount – the equivalent of 48,559,000 hectolitres – compares with 12,901,700 hectolitres of wine, or 7.4 billion 175 ml glasses, according to HM Revenue and Customs data. Some 1.2 billion pints of cider, or 6,804,000 hectolitres, were sold over the same period, the figures, published in the British Beer & Pub Association’s (BBPA) latest handbook, show.

Credit: PA Graphics

The BBPA said 100 new breweries opened in the UK in 2018, taking the total number to 2,530 – an increase of 2,030 breweries since 2000. However, the industry body said beer was overtaxed in the UK, with Britons paying a “staggering” 11 times more duty than drinkers in Germany or Spain. Drinkers pay 54p in beer duty on a 5% ABV (alcohol by volume) pint.

