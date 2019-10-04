Breast cancer death rate falls 44% in almost 30 years

The death rate for women with breast cancer has plunged 44% in nearly 30 years, according to new figures. Analysis by Cancer Research UK suggests that more than 130,000 UK breast cancer deaths have been avoided in the last three decades. Deaths from the disease hit a record high in 1989, when around 15,600 women lost their lives to breast cancer. But better tests and treatment, and increasing awareness of the disease, means the death rate for women has since fallen by 44%.

Credit: PA Graphics

In 1989, there were 59.8 deaths per 100,000 women, dropping to 33.4 per 100,000 in 2017 – the most recent data available. In 2016, there were 11,563 deaths from breast cancer in the UK. Cancer Research UK said improvements in cancer screening, surgery, radiotherapy and new drugs have all had an impact, plus more cancers were being picked up earlier. Around a quarter of breast cancer cases are diagnosed through the NHS breast screening programme.

