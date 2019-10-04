Builder found guilty of £2.5m Lottery jackpot fraud

A conman has been convicted of cashing in a fake National Lottery ticket to claim a £2.5 million jackpot.

Edward Putman, 54, conspired with a Camelot insider to cheat the system and present a counterfeit slip to claim the outstanding top prize in 2009.

The builder hatched the plot with friend Giles Knibbs - who then worked in the securities department at the Lottery operator - with the pair submitting a deliberately damaged forgery just before the 180-day limit to stake claims expired.

But the fraud unravelled after Mr Knibbs confessed to friends that he had "conned" the Lottery before taking his own life after an angry row about how the winnings were divided.

Jurors at St Albans Crown Court found Putman guilty of fraud by false representation on Friday after a two-week trial.

Putman, wearing a Barbour-style jacket and blue jeans, did not appear to make any reaction to the verdict.

The genuine winning ticket, which was bought in Worcester, has never been discovered.

Putman, a convicted rapist and benefits cheat, was paid the jackpot by Camelot despite the bottom part of the mangled slip missing the barcode, the trial heard.

Jurors were told the scam began to fall apart after the friendship between former business partners Mr Knibbs and Putman deteriorated.

Mr Knibbs' behaviour became increasingly erratic and he began revealing details of the fraud to friends after failing to receive what he said was his agreed £1 million share of the prize.

He confronted Putman in a heated argument in June 2015, breaking Putman's wing mirrors and stealing his phone.