Dog who stopped White House intruder given ‘animal OBE’

A dog has been given a special award for thwarting a possible attack on President Barack Obama.

United States Secret Service dog Hurricane and his handler Officer Marshall Mirarchi were in London on Wednesday to receive the PDSA Order Of Merit – sometimes referred to as the animal equivalent of an OBE – after he stopped an intruder at the White House in 2014.

Mr Mirarchi, now Hurricane’s adoptive dad, said: “Hurricane was such a legend within the Service. He loved working and his talent for the job impressed me every single day.

“That night, he stepped up and delivered under circumstances that no amount of training could prepare him for.

"I have never witnessed such violence toward a dog before but it didn’t stop him from doing his job."