E-cigarette concerns as calls to ban vaping grow

An awful lot has been written about e-cigarettes in the last few months and given the contradictory messages coming from a huge array of people it’s no wonder people are confused.

The question that crops up again and again is: are they safe?

And the answer is simple, we don’t know.

There has been very little research into the effects of vaping, that’s because it’s only been around relatively recently.

No one has done a long term study of people who vape so what scientific evidence there is isn’t conclusive.

I spoke to Professor Jonathan Grigg from Queen Mary University, who has led research into inhaling vapours.

Although his study was restricted to tissue cells and animals, he found that long-term use of e-cigarettes could cause lung disease.

He says because there hasn’t been extensive research into humans vaping, the government’s position on it is "inexplicable".