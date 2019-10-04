What steps could Boris Johnson could take to see Britain leave the EU without a deal on October 31?

Boris Johnson has insisted that he will not delay Brexit, despite his lawyers saying he will comply with a law calling for the October 31 exit date to be postponed if there is no deal.

Are the two statements contradictory? And can Britain leave the European Union this month without an agreement?

– What is the state of play?

The European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 2) Act 2019 – known as the Benn Act – was fast-tracked through Parliament in a bid to prevent the Government from forcing through a no-deal Brexit.

It requires a delay to Brexit beyond October 31 unless a divorce deal is approved or Parliament agrees to leaving the EU without one by October 19.

The PM would have to send a letter to the president of the European Council requesting an extension to Article 50 until January 31 2020.