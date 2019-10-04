Katarina Johnson-Thompson collects World Athletics Championships gold after breaking British record

Video report by ITV News Sports Reporter Amy Lewis

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrated her World Athletics Championships triumph by collecting her gold medal in Doha on Friday. The Liverpudlian athlete broke the British record to win the heptathlon in style in the sparsely populated stadium. The Liverpudlian's result put her in sixth place of all time, with an overall score of 6,981 points - beating Jessica Ennis-Hill's previous national record - on Thursday to seal her fifth senior title. Johnson-Thompson has received congratulations from far and wide for her achievement, including a message from Jodie Comer. Both Johnson-Thompson and Killing Eve actor Comer attended St Julie's Catholic High School in Liverpool, so are well acquainted.

Johnson-Thompson in action. Credit: PA

"World champion right there!!!!!!! We couldn't be prouder of you Johnson-Thompson," Comer wrote. "Your hard work and dedication shows no limits. Soak it all up. You're the best... it's actually official (always has been)! X," she added, next to a crown emoji.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also congratulated the Reds fan, he said: The Reds boss said: "I am a big supporter of these kind of sports anyway, so I will say congratulations, brilliant. "I knew about her relationship with Liverpool before, but I didn't watch it last night, I saw it in the newspapers this morning. Well, well done." The school was celebrating their former pupil's triumph on Friday. Johnson-Thompson's former teacher Corin Willis said: "I've watched her for so many years and there's been some fantastic achievements and almost triumphs but, to last night, finally get that gold medal ... wonderful, just wonderful." "She stood out for all the good reasons straightaway; she was taller

Johnson-Thompson poses with the Union Jack. Credit: PA