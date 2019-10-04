Parliament ‘funding hate’ with adverts on right-wing news website, says MP

The House of Commons must “stop funding hate” by immediately pulling its advertising on right-wing news websites such as Breitbart, says a Labour MP. Mary Creagh MP, a one-time Labour leadership candidate, said adverts promoting free tours of the Houses of Parliament should be “removed immediately” from Breitbart, a controversial online news syndicate that is popular in the US and has a UK presence. An image from breitbart.com shared by Ms Creagh shows an advert that reads: “Snap up your FREE visit to UK Parliament”.

Parliament has already confirmed its advertising policy is being reviewed following the discovery of its marketing appearing on the website. Breitbart News was once described by Bloomberg as “a haven for people who think Fox News is too polite and restrained” and Ms Creagh called it an “extreme, far-right, white supremacist fake news website”. Steve Bannon, formerly US President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, was previously Breitbart’s executive chairman and positioned it as a platform for the alt-right. The chairman of the environment audit committee has written to Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the Commons, calling on him to personally intervene to stop Parliament’s advertising appearing on “such websites in the future”. “I am writing to you about the appearance of House of Commons adverts on Breitbart, to ask that they are removed immediately, and for you to ensure that the House’s ads do not appear on such websites in the future,” said Ms Creagh.

Labour MP Mary Creagh Credit: PA