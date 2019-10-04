Patel: Data access agreement will speed up online crime investigations

An “historic” agreement on sharing data will “dramatically speed up” investigations into criminals’ online activity, the Home Secretary has said. Priti Patel and US attorney general William Barr signed the arrangement – the first of its kind – on Thursday evening when she visited Washington DC, the Home Office said. Ms Patel said: “Terrorists and paedophiles continue to exploit the internet to spread their messages of hate, plan attacks on our citizens and target the most vulnerable. “This historic agreement will dramatically speed up investigations, allowing our law enforcement agencies to protect the public. “This is just one example of the enduring security partnership we have with the US and I look forward to continuing to work with them and global partners to tackle these heinous crimes.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

The reciprocal agreement means law enforcement bodies could demand terrorists’ and child abusers’ electronic data directly from technology companies based in either country. Although Facebook’s encryption proposals could limit what law enforcement could access under the agreement. The agreement does not stop companies from encrypting data. The current process can take up to two years and requires requests are made through governments. But the agreement promises to “dramatically speed up” the process, reducing the waiting time to weeks or even days while ensuring “proper oversight and privacy” is maintained. The move was welcomed by campaigners and police. The case of one of Britain’s most prolific paedophiles – who blackmailed a string of vulnerable victims including a girl who was ordered to eat dog food – was among those which highlighted the need to speed up investigations, the Home Office said. “Manipulative and cruel” university lecturer Dr Matthew Falder wanted “total control” of his vulnerable victims and was jailed for 32 years. He admitted 137 offences, including voyeurism, encouraging child rape, and sharing images showing the abuse of a newborn baby, after being caught by an international inquiry led by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Matthew Falder is one of Britain’s most prolific paedophiles Credit: National Crime Agency