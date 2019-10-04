‘Poor judgment’ caused police failures in Westminster paedophile claims case

Carl Beech, previously known only as Nick, is serving an 18-year jail term for fabricating a series of claims. Credit: CPS/PA

The main cause of the Metropolitan Police’s disastrous investigation into fabricated claims of a VIP paedophile ring in Westminster was “poor judgment and a failure to accurately evaluate known facts”, a damning report has said. Former High Court judge Sir Richard Henriques also said a “major contributing factor was the culture that ‘victims’ must be believed” in his findings, more of which were published by the force on Friday after coming under pressure to be open and transparent. Sir Richard was called in after 16-month Operation Midland ended in 2016 without a single arrest.

It saw the homes of D-Day veteran Lord Bramall; Lady Diana Brittan, the widow of former home secretary Leon Brittan; and former Tory MP Harvey Proctor raided on the basis of false claims made by fantasist Carl Beech. Beech, previously known only as Nick, is serving an 18-year jail term for fabricating a series of claims of rape, torture and murder by innocent, well-known names from the military, security services and politics.

The report said: “Whilst the responsible officers assert that they kept an open mind, several failures can only be explained by an unwarranted and disproportionate belief in ‘Nick’s’ credibility. “The most significant error in this investigation was the decision to apply for search warrants coupled with formulating inaccurate statements which were placed before the district judge. “But for that decision, this investigation may well have been completed without the dreadful adverse consequences I have described.”

What have the police said in response to the report?

Steve Rodhouse, the officer in charge of Operation Midland and Operation Vincente - an investigation into a separate rape claim against late former home secretary Lord Brittan - has apologised. "I am sincerely sorry for the distress that has been caused to innocent people and their families as a consequence of Operation Midland and Operation Vincente," he said in a statement. "In hindsight I can see that I did not ensure that we got the balance right between our determination to maintain that confidence and our duty to robustly test the allegations being made." He added: "I understand the criticisms that have been made of my decisions during these investigations but I acted with the best of intentions throughout and I hope that I have demonstrated the transparency, honesty and integrity which have always been vital to me; my decisions were not taken lightly or without great consideration of their impact. "Nevertheless, I sincerely regret the damage that the investigation caused to the reputations of those who were accused and for the hurt felt by their families."

Scotland Yard's Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House said in a statement: "Mistakes were made in Operation Midland and we have apologised for those. We apologise for them again today. "However, we do not agree with everything Sir Richard wrote in his report or indeed all of his recent statements regarding further investigations into the actions of officers."

Were the police warned about Carl Beech's testimony?

Before the report was published Ben Emmerson QC, the lead counsel to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, claimed he warned Scotland Yard of Beech's "bogus allegations" months before officers shut down the investigation. He said he interviewed Beech in 2015 and claims to have told senior police officers on September 30 that year not to believe his claims of rape and torture, adding: "They had a ring of outlandish fabrication about them."

