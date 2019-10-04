Prime Minister will ask for Brexit delay if no deal reached, court document reveals

Jolyon Maugham QC with protesters outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson’s Government will ask for a Brexit delay if he fails to get a deal with Brussels despite his “do or die” promise to get the UK out of the European Union on October 31, documents disclosed in court have revealed. The Prime Minister accepts the terms of the Benn Act, which requires him to seek an extension if a deal has not been agreed with the EU by October 19, according to a submission to Scotland’s highest court.

Downing Street refused to comment after the documents were read out during the case at the Court of Session. The Prime Minister has publicly said “we will obey the law, and will come out on October 31” in any event, without specifying how he would achieve the apparently contradictory goals – fuelling speculation that he had identified a loophole to get around the Benn Act.

