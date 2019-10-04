- ITV Report
Prince Harry to sue two newspapers over historic phone hacking accusations
The Duke of Sussex is to take owners of The Sun and The Mirror to court over phone hacking allegations, it's been reported.
Claims have been filed on behalf of Prince Harry at the High Court, regarding alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages.
Files from the Courts and Tribunals Public Search and Office Copies confirm that the claimant is the Duke of Sussex and the defendants are News Group Newspapers Limited and MGN Limited.
This comes as Prince Harry launched an attack on the tabloid media for "bullying" his wife Meghan Markle, after the Duchess also filed her own lawsuit earlier this week against the owner of the Daily Mail for publishing a letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.