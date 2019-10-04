Remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo heading to western UK

Western parts of the UK will experience some wet and windy weather into Friday, as the remnants of Hurricane Lorenzo head towards the UK. A yellow weather warning is in place for south-west England and parts of south Wales from 4am Friday, with gusts of up to 50mph expected. Residents were warned there could be morning rush-hour traffic delays and some short-term loss of power as a result of the conditions.

Credit: PA Graphics

The Met Office said the storm front from Lorenzo sat to the west of Ireland on Thursday evening, having passed close to the Azores earlier in the week. Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “It’s currently quite cloudy and wet across the west of the UK. “It will be turning quite windy as well, with gusts along the coasts of between 35 and 45 mph. “We will continue to see outbreaks of rain pushing through the night. ”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.