- ITV Report
-
Former Conservative leadership hopeful Rory Stewart to resign as MP
Conservative MP Rory Stewart has announced he will resign as an MP at the next general election.
Mr Stewart, who ran against Boris Johnson in the latest leadership contest, also announced he would resign from the Conservative Party.
Announcing his resignation on Twitter, Mr Stewart said: "It’s been a great privilege to serve Penrith and The Border for the last ten years, so it is with sadness that I am announcing that I will be standing down at the next election, and that I have also resigned from the Conservative Party."
More follows.