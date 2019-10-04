- ITV Report
-
Storm Lorenzo leaves thousands without power
Thousands of homes and businesses have been left without power as Storm Lorenzo passed across Ireland.
A status yellow wind warning remains in place for counties Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare until 11am.
Met Eireann said strong westerly winds are to persist, with gusts of up to 65 km/hr.
There was disruption across the country overnight after the gusts downed trees and debris.
The Road Safety Authority urged road users to check local weather and traffic conditions before setting out.
ESB crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers, principally in Galway, Mayo and Longford.
Derek Hynes, head of projects delivery for ESB Networks, told Morning Ireland that power was restored to 12,000 families overnight, and they are “pretty confident” that power will be restored to those who remain without over the course of the day.
In Co Wexford, a kite surfer was taken to hospital after being blown on to the shoreline in the Lady’s Island area near Rosslare.
In Co Kerry, a search operation for a missing surfer was stood down after the man was found safe and well.