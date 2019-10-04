Storm Lorenzo leaves thousands without power

People watch the sea in Lahinch, Co Clare, on the west coast of Ireland as Storm Lorenzo makes landfall. Credit: PA

Thousands of homes and businesses have been left without power as Storm Lorenzo passed across Ireland. A status yellow wind warning remains in place for counties Longford, Westmeath, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare until 11am. Met Eireann said strong westerly winds are to persist, with gusts of up to 65 km/hr.

There was disruption across the country overnight after the gusts downed trees and debris. The Road Safety Authority urged road users to check local weather and traffic conditions before setting out. ESB crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers, principally in Galway, Mayo and Longford. Derek Hynes, head of projects delivery for ESB Networks, told Morning Ireland that power was restored to 12,000 families overnight, and they are “pretty confident” that power will be restored to those who remain without over the course of the day.

American tourists take photos with a broken umbrella along the seafront in Lahinch. Credit: Brian Lawless/PA