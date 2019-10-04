Paralysed man walks using mind-controlled exoskeleton

A man paralysed in all four limbs has been able to walk while wearing an exoskeleton controlled by his brain signals. The 28-year-old man, known as Thibault, was strapped into the exoskeleton, which was mounted to the ceiling harness for balance. Using signals from his brain, the four-limbed robotic system was able to help Thibault walk across the room. The experiment is part of a two-year trial by Clinatec and the University of Grenoble.

Thiabault was an optician before he fell 15m in an incident at a nightclub in 2015. As part of the trial, Thibault had surgery to place two implants on the surface of the brain, covering parts which control movement. Sixty-four electrodes on each implant read the brain activity and beamed the instructions to a computer. The software was able to read the brain cells and turn the instructions into movement of the exoskeleton. He said: "It was like [being the] first man on the Moon. I didn’t walk for two years. I forgot what it is to stand, I forgot I was taller than a lot of people in the room."

A previous patient who was to take part in the study had to be excluded because a technical probe stopped the brain implants communicating with the algorithm. The implants were removed. Professor Alim-Louis Benabid of the University of Grenoble, said the exoskeleton used is the first semi-invasive wireless brain-computer system designed for long term use to activate all four limbs. “Previous brain-computer studies have used more invasive recording devices implanted beneath the outermost membrane of the brain, where they eventually stop working,” he told medical journal The Lancet.

Thibault is able to walk while wearing an exoskeleton controlled by his brain signals Credit: Clinatec/Juliette Treillet/PA