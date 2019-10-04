The Royal Rota in Africa: Harry and Meghan’s 10-day tour, Archie’s appearance and the surprise tabloid attack

This is The Royal Rota - our podcast where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and and Royal Producer Lizzie Robinson discuss the biggest stories about the Royal Family with the journalists who cover them.

In this special episode from Johannesburg, they’re joined by Nina Strochlic from National Geographic to look back on Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind and headline-making 10-day tour of Africa.

The trio recount all the highlights of the trip which the young royal couple used to raise environmental, health and equality concerns which are so close to their hearts as they travelled to South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

They discuss the appearance of baby Archie and the emotional day which saw Prince Harry walk in his mother Diana’s footsteps in the former Angola minefield.

And, of course, the trio chew over the timing and impact of Meghan’s newspaper legal action and Harry’s statement condemning the tabloids which took everybody by surprise towards the end of the tour.

Plus, they share a bit of the behind-the-scenes experience of what it’s really like following the royals abroad.