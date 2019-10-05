Bernie Sanders’ campaign reveals he suffered heart attack

Bernie Sanders – one of the Democratic presidential candidates – has suffered a heart attack. The 78-year-old was at a campaign event on Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a heart attack, his campaign said. The senator was transferred to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Centre where doctors inserted two stents to open up a blocked artery in his heart, according to a statement from the Las Vegas doctors. The doctors, Arturo Marchand Junior and Arjun Gururaj, said the rest of his arteries were normal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A blocked artery can cause a heart attack, which just means that an area of the heart is suffering and in danger of damage because it is not getting enough blood or oxygen. An artery-opening procedure like the one Mr Sanders had, and placing stents, which are tiny scaffolds to keep the artery open, restores blood flow and helps prevent future problems. The statements from Mr Sanders and his doctors do not indicate whether his heart suffered any permanent damage, or the extent of any. The doctors said the rest of his stay before being discharged on Friday was “uneventful with good expected progress”. The campaign also released a statement from Mr Sanders where he thanked the doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.