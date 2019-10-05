Britain's Got Talent falls silent to encourage viewers to get talking about mental health

Ant and Dec urge viewers to open up to each other on mental health. Credit: ITV

Ant and Dec have interrupted Britain's Got Talent to launch a new mental wellness campaign, backed by a host of ITV's top stars. Dermot O'Leary, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo, Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Jonathan Ross, Myleene Klass and Amanda Holden are among those supporting the five-year programme, which aims to improve the mental or physical health of some 10 million people. Britain Get Talking, a riff on the flagship show's acronym, is also backed by mental health charities Mind and YoungMinds, and SAMH in Scotland. In a surprise twist, Declan Donnelly halted proceedings during Saturday night's episode of BGT before inviting viewers to forget the competing acts for a moment.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams watched as a short video aired. The clip saw backstage crew holding up cards that read: "Use our silence to talk to each other." Donnelly said: "In the last 15 years there has been a staggering 48% rise in anxiety and depression among British children. "But something as simple as talking together and listening to each other can build our mental wellness." Ant McPartlin added: "We all know that these days there are more distractions than ever, because we are looking at the telly or we're looking at our phones. "But, it's so important for our mental wellbeing to remember to get together with people we care about and talk." After a pause Donnelly joked: "The hardest thing was keeping David Walliams quiet for a moment." He added: "Seriously though, just taking time to talk with your nearest and dearest can really make a difference, especially for young people, so please make sure tonight is just the start."

The backstage crew urged the time be used to 'talk to each other'. Credit: ITV