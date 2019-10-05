Brussels deals blow to PM’s Brexit proposals as talks pushed back

Discussions between the UK and European Union will not take place this weekend as anticipated as Brussels dealt a heavy blow to Boris Johnson’s new Brexit proposals. Talks between the two sides were thought likely to continue on Saturday after the Prime Minister set out his plan to replace the controversial Irish backstop. But the European Commission said EU member states had agreed the proposals “do not provide a basis for concluding an agreement”. A spokesman said discussions between the two sides would not take place this weekend and instead the UK would be given “another opportunity to present its proposals in detail” on Monday.

“Michel Barnier debriefed COREPER (The Permanent Representatives Committee) yesterday, where member states agreed that the UK proposals do not provide a basis for concluding an agreement,” the spokesman added. The PM’s Europe adviser, David Frost, has been in Brussels for technical talks with officials. The move came after Mr Johnson insisted on Friday that he would not delay Brexit despite his lawyers saying he will comply with a law calling for the October 31 exit date to be postponed if there is no deal. The Prime Minister accepted he must send a letter requesting a delay to Brexit beyond the Halloween deadline if no deal is agreed with Parliament by October 19, Scotland’s highest civil court heard.

