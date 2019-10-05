Devon bus crash: 'Up to 20 injured' after double-decker overturns

Local reports say up to 20 passengers may have been injured. Credit: Twitter/Sgt Olly Tayler

Several bus passengers have been injured after a double-decker overturned in a collision in Devon, police have said. Devon and Cornwall Police said emergency services were at the scene following the "serious" incident on the A385 Totnes Road, between Totnes and Paignton, at around 11am on Saturday. In a statement the force said: "A double-decker bus has overturned and a number of passengers have sustained injuries. "Currently we believe that one person has sustained serious injuries.

The bus overturned and landed in a Devon field. Credit: Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service

"We also have over a dozen people who have sustained minor injuries and remain at the scene." Police said the South West Ambulance Service had declared the collision a "major incident" and sent ambulance, patient transport vehicles and the air ambulance to provide support. Photos shared by the DevonLive news website showed the Stagecoach Gold double-decker bus overturned on its side in a field. Liberal Democrat MP for Totnes, Sarah Wollaston, said: "Dreadful news, thank you to all our emergency services responding in difficult conditions." A witness told the website: "Very bad accident outside Totnes. "There are many people with very severe injuries. Maybe 20 with some trapped.

Members of the fire brigade, ambulance and police attended the scene of the accident. Credit: Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service