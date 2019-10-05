Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father shared letter to ‘defend’ himself

The Duchess of Sussex is taking legal action. Credit: PA

The estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex says he did not intend to share a private letter sent by Meghan, but felt pressured to do so after he was “mischaracterised” in a magazine article. Thomas Markle, 75, claimed he felt forced to share the note, which is now at the centre of a legal battle between Meghan and the Mail on Sunday, after it was misrepresented by an article in People magazine. The handwritten letter was published in February, but in an interview with the newspaper, Mr Markle said he kept the “hurtful” letter secret for six months and never intended to share it.

The retired lighting director said he was “devastated” when it was first mentioned publicly in the American magazine. He said: “I decided to release parts of the letter because of the article from Meghan’s friends in People magazine. I have to defend myself. I only released parts of the letter because other parts were so painful. The letter didn’t seem loving to me. I found it hurtful. “There was no loving message in there, nothing asking about my health, nothing from her saying, ‘Let’s get together and heal our differences’.” People magazine quoted an anonymous friend of Meghan, claiming that the duchess felt her father did not understand her desire for privacy after he suggested they should pose together for a press photo. Mr Markle said: “I don’t want a picture for any other reason than if we show harmony then the press will back off. “When I opened the letter I was hoping it was the olive branch I’d longed for. I was expecting something that would be a pathway to reconciliation. Instead it was deeply hurtful. “I was so devastated I couldn’t show it to anyone – and never would have, had it not been for the People magazine piece which meant I had to release portions to defend myself."

