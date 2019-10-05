England beat Argentina to reach Rugby World Cup quarter-final

England are in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a comfortable 39-10 victory over Argentina at the Tokyo Stadium.

Eddie Jones's side will continue their Japanese campaign after capitalising on Tomas Lavanini's dismissal, who was sent off over a foul tackle.

The Pumas were forced to play 63 minutes with only 14 men after Lavanini was sent off by referee Nigel Owens for a high challenge in which he struck Owen Farrell's jaw with his shoulder.

It was the fifth red card of a tournament that is being played against the backdrop of World Rugby's crackdown on dangerous tackles and the second in which Farrell was the victim following the dismissal of the USA's John Quill in similar circumstances.

After showing early signs of using the setback to mount meaningful resistance, Argentina fell away as England attacked with width, Jonny May and Elliot Daly helping themselves to tries.