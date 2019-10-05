Extra cash incentives announced for teacher trainees

New teachers are to be offered extra cash incentives to encourage them to stay in the classroom.

Those training to teach chemistry, physics and modern foreign languages from 2020/21 are to be given £6,000 over four years, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

Trainees working in areas most in need of teachers in these subjects will be handed up to £9,000.

The money is on top of bursaries worth around £26,000 which they already get during their training.

It is the first time that teacher recruits in these subjects have been offered the extra incentive.