Hong Kong suspends trains after fresh violence over face masks ban

Protesters carry a banner through the streets of Hong Kong. Credit: AP

All subway and train services have been suspended in Hong Kong as the semi-autonomous territory braces itself for more protests following a ban on face masks. A teenager was reportedly shot by police during a night of fresh violence after Hong Kong’s embattled chief executive Carrie Lam invoked emergency powers to ban protesters from covering their faces. The closure of the entire MTR network, which handles more than four million trips a day and serves the express line to Hong Kong international airport, was a major disruption for the territory which has seen months of anti-government protests. Queues have also formed outside cash machines after many banks were closed.

Hong Kong’s embattled leader invoked rarely used emergency powers to ban masks at rallies. Credit: AP

The youth-led protests against Chinese rule have plunged the international hub for trade and finance into its deepest crisis since the territory was handed over from the UK to China in 1997. After widespread overnight arson attacks, looting, fighting with police and beatings, the Hong Kong government appealed for a public shift in attitude against rioting. Ms Lam described overnight rioting as “a very dark day” for Hong Kong, and said “everyone is worried and scared”. In a pre-recorded televised address, she defended the legality of the face masks ban. Describing Hong Kong as being in the grip of “unprecedented violence,” Ms Lam said: “To protect citizens’ daily lives and freedoms, I cannot allow the small minority of rioters to destroy that.”

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam. Credit: AP

John Lee, the government’s security secretary, said by not condemning violence, people are stoking it. “What is adding oil to violence is people’s support for these acts,” he said. “What is important is that everybody comes out to say: ‘No, society will not accept violence.'” Ms Lam insisted that criminalising the wearing of masks at rallies and her use of rarely deployed emergency powers to introduce the ban without legislative approval were not a move towards authoritarian rule, and had not been carried out at the behest of the Chinese government. International observers worried, however, that invoking the Emergency Ordinance which had lain dormant since they were used to quell riots in 1967 could be a harbinger of harsher measures in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, which enjoys greater freedoms than on the mainland. The mask ban came into effect on Saturday. Two activists filed legal challenges late on Friday on the grounds it would instil fear and curtail the freedom of assembly, but a court denied their request for an injunction.

Anti-government protesters block a road in Hong Kong. Credit: AP