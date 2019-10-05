Irish leader presses for extension rather than no-deal Brexit

People across the EU believe a Brexit extension would be better than a no-deal exit, the Irish premier has said.

Leo Varadkar said he could not speak for other member states, but said he got the sense that the bloc would prefer a further negotiation period rather than a disorderly UK exit at the end of October.

But Mr Varadkar cautioned that if a request was forthcoming from Boris Johnson, it would only be approved if there was a “realistic” prospect of finally striking a deal in the extra time allotted.

Attending a party dinner in Dublin on Saturday, the Taoiseach was asked if he had concerns any member states might exercise a veto if a request was made by the UK.

It comes amid reports that countries such as Hungary could be considering that option.

“I can’t speak for other countries, but my general sense is that across the European Union people accept that an extension would be better than no deal,” said Mr Varadkar.

“But an extension would only really be agreed if there is a realistic prospect of a deal during that extension period.

“So I think, as the incoming president of the commission Ursula von der Leyen said, everyone is open to consider an extension to avoid no deal but not without a good reason.”