John McDonnell sets out Labour's plans to 'breathe new life' into the economy

John McDonnell will set out Labour's plans to rebuild the economy as he kicks off a UK-wide pre-election campaign tour in Essex.

The shadow chancellor will address the Road to Rebuilding the Economy conference during a visit to Colchester on Saturday.

Last week, Mr McDonnell pledged to deliver free personal care and reduce the working week to 32 hours within 10 years under a Labour government.

Ahead of the visit, he said people in Essex have been "let down badly" by the Conservative Government which has "inflicted over nine years of austerity on these communities".

"Our struggling high streets are one of the clearest symptoms of the Government's failure to invest in our communities," he said.