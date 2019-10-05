Mother of brain-damaged girl calls for law review after legal victory

Tafida has been treated at the Royal London Hospital since April. Credit: PA

The mother of a severely disabled girl who won the right to take her daughter to an Italian hospital has called for the law to be reviewed. Tafida Raqeeb’s parents won a High Court battle on Thursday when a judge ruled that she could be moved to the Gaslini children’s hospital in Genoa despite disagreement from her British doctors. Her parents are currently preparing to move her from the Royal London Hospital after trust bosses confirmed on Friday they would not appeal against the decision. Speaking on the BBC Radio 4 Today Programme on Saturday, solicitor Shelina Begum, 39, called for clearer laws to be implemented and revisited surrounding the care of seriously ill children. She said: “The children’s interest is paramount and that’s what it should be, but before they make these kind of best interest decisions they also need to consider the other factors surrounding it and therefore I believe that the actual law itself needs to be revisited.

Shelina Begum and husband Mohammed Raqeeb won a High Court battle on Thursday. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

“It came into force 40 years ago, a lot has happened in the last 40 years. “The country is evolving, therefore, I personally believe that the actual law needs to be revisited and amended.” Ms Begum said the law should not only reflect recent medical advancements but also look at the other factors involved. She continued: “What they do is they only look at the medical interest. “The doctors, for instance, they knew that I was taking Tafida from one reputable hospital to another reputable hospital and they still blocked that transfer, it was not necessary. “If there was some sort of clear law that said if there is another hospital who is prepared to continue to treat that child then there should be no blocking and no rushing off to court.” Specialists at the Royal London Hospital, where Tafida has been treated since April, had opposed the move to Italy as they did not believe Tafida had any chance of recovery and had permanent brain damage. The Barts Health NHS Trust, which runs the Royal London Hospital, argued it was in Tafida’s best interests to end the five-year-old’s life-sustaining treatment.

Tafida suffered a traumatic brain injury in February. Credit: Family handout/PA