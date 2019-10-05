Newly unearthed material celebrates 50 years of Monty Python

A recently unearthed archive of Monty Python material has been released to celebrate 50 years of the comedy troupe. The six-strong group first appeared on the BBC on October 5 1969 and went on to have global success with their often surreal comedy. Photos and documents from the BBC archive, covering the early days of Python, have been restored.

Eric Idle in costume, in a photo from the archive (Python Credit: Monty) Pictures Limited/PA

The images depict John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Sir Michael Palin and the late Graham Chapman revelling in absurd costumes on set. The fully-restored photos show the comedy team filming sketches including The Ministry Of Silly Walks. Documents reveal doubts about the show among the BBC hierarchy, who took exception to the constantly changing and “peculiar” titles of the planned programme. But a test audience was found to enjoy the “delicious sense of the ridiculous” displayed by the troupe. Shane Allen, BBC controller of comedy commissioning, said: “These archives are comedy history holy grails. “They highlight that longstanding BBC reputation of being the vital place that champions pioneering new talents.

John Cleese as Attila the Hun (Python Credit: Monty) Pictures Limited/PA