Survivors and families mark 20th anniversary of Paddington rail disaster

October 5 2019 marks 20 years since the Paddington rail disaster. Credit: PA

Survivors and families of the victims of the Paddington rail disaster marked the 20th anniversary of the tragedy as concerns were raised about preventing similar disasters. On October 5 1999, two trains collided at high speed close to Paddington station shortly after 8.10am, killing 31 people as a further 227 people were taken to hospital. On Saturday families and survivors as well as first responders observed a minute of silence at a memorial close to the crash site in Ladbroke Grove, west London, and trains were halted. Representatives of the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service, as well as Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, laid wreaths.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick in the memorial garden overlooking the railway line at Ladbroke Grove Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

A series of inquiries found the crash was caused by a Thames Trains service travelling from Paddington going through a red signal. Pat Mason, a councillor in the Kensington and Chelsea borough since 1991, said that lessons had been learned but emphasised the parallels with the Grenfell Tower fire, which occurred just over a mile away from the scene of the crash. Many of those attending the memorial wore small green Grenfell remembrance badges. Mr Mason told the PA news agency: “I just wish that the authorities and the Government would fix the problems that cause these disasters before they happen, like what will happen with Grenfell. “They knew these signals were deficient, they knew what the problems were on the lines, the rail unions were talking about them for years. “They didn’t listen, another thing that happened at Grenfell.

Floral tributes are laid at the memorial garden Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

“They waited until 31 people died and burned to death in this crash. I wish we didn’t have to come to these memorials because it means we failed. “We failed with the Ladbroke Grove train crash, we failed with Grenfell, we failed with the King’s Cross fire. “They learned their lessons, but 31 people died in the process and 300 more were injured and maybe some of them are still suffering, and they’re here 20 years later.” According to statistics from the Office of Rail and Road, there were 304 signals passed at danger (SPADs) the financial year 2018-2019, the highest number since 2007-2008. This number has fallen from 593 between 1999 and 2000 and most of these incidents were recorded as being of “no significant risk” with only a very small number of signals passed identified as “potentially severe”. Survivor Jonathan Duckworth, chairman of the Paddington Survivors Group, stressed the need for standards to be maintained. The 61-year-old said: “There is no doubt that the railways are significantly safer than they were 20 years ago, it was a dreadful time for the industry.

Rescue workers at the scene in 1999 Credit: Toby Melville/PA