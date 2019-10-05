- ITV Report
Tough break: Snooker star Neil Robertson forfeits match after driving to wrong Barnsley
Snooker star Neil Robertson was left rueing a tough break after travelling to the wrong Barnsley for a major championship qualifying match.
The former world champion was due to play Ian Burns at the Barnsley Metrodome in Yorkshire, but found himself travelling to Barnsley in Gloucestershire instead - the two locations are around three hours and 170 miles apart by car.
By the time he realised he'd put the wrong town into his satnav, it was too late and so he forfeited the game and his chance to play the Yushan World Open in China.
"When I realised there was a 2nd Barnsley it was too late to get to the other one," the Australian tweeted.
"Hopefully I'll be able to either play or complete a match this season."
The former world champion, who lives in Cambridge, also missed the Kaspersky Riga Masters in Latvia earlier this season due to a flight cancellation.
"A friend always drives me to qualifiers but he selfishly entered a challenge tour event this weekend," Robertson jokingly told one social media user.
And while others ridiculed the cueman, he was not the only one surprised to find there is more than one Barnsley in England.
"Never knew there where two Barnsleys, learn something new everyday," one Twitter user wrote.
"That's what I was trying to tell myself driving back to a Cambridge," Robertson replied.