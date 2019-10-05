UK to be hit by more heavy rain as Met Office issues weather warning

Heavy rainfall is predicted for much of the country. Credit: PA

Heavy rain is due to hit a large swathe of the UK just days after the country was struck by extensive flooding. The Met Office has issued an 18-hour long yellow warning, running from midnight until 6pm on Sunday, covering Scotland and most of northern, eastern and south east England. Forecasters warned that heavy rain could cause disruption on the roads, as well as to train and bus services. Flooding is likely to affect a few homes and business, while some communities may be cut off by flooded roads, the Met Office said.

Flooding on Glen Road, Laxey, Isle of Man, earlier this week. Credit: Jo Bersee-Mills/Twitter

Earlier this week, heavy downpours brought flash flooding across the UK and left residents trapped in their homes on the Isle of Man. Thunderstorms swept across London, the south of England, Wales and the Midlands on Tuesday, with some areas hit by a week’s rain in just an hour. Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said Sunday’s yellow warning was triggered by rain pushing eastwards across the UK. “It’s going to stall and linger across northern and eastern parts of the UK tomorrow,” he said on Saturday evening.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.