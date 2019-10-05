- ITV Report
-
'You know how to pick your Aston Villa games, Your Royal Highness': Prince William and Kate spotted at football match
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted by fans enjoying a Premier League football match.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, cheered on Aston Villa FC as they beat Norwich 5-1.
Aston Villa's Twitter account shared a picture of the royal family with the caption: "You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness."