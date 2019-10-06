Boris Johnson's Brexit plan 'has enough House of Commons support' as Macron urges swift discussions

ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt weighs up the chances of Boris Johnson's Brexit plan being put to the Commons for a vote

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Boris Johnson to "swiftly" continue discussions with the EU’s chief negotiator. An Elysee official said President Macron made this suggestion during a Sunday telephone call, during which Mr Johnson outlined his latest Brexit plan. “Boris Johnson presented his latest proposals,” the official said. “The President told him that the negotiations should continue swiftly with Michel Barnier’s team in coming days, in order to evaluate at the end of the week whether a deal is possible that respects European Union principles.” Mr Macron's words come on the day Mr Johnson said he believes the numbers are on his side for his suggested Brexit deal to pass the House of Commons.

Emmanuel Macron has urged Boris Johnson to swiftly continue discussions. Credit: AP

Writing in the Sun on Sunday, Mr Johnson claimed MPs from across the Tory party, DUP and from Labour have said they could “get behind” his proposal. The Prime Minister's potential solution would see Northern Ireland effectively remain tied to EU single market rules for goods but leave the customs union. Under his proposal, the arrangements would have to be approved by the currently suspended Assembly, which would then vote every four years on whether to keep them. Mr Johnson said: “MPs from every wing of my own Conservative party, from Northern Ireland's DUP, even from Jeremy Corbyn's own ranks have said our proposed deal looks like one they can get behind. "Where the previous Withdrawal Agreement, backstop and all, drove an almighty wedge through the heart of Parliament, I have heard positive noises from across the House."

Stephen Barclay, Brexit Secretary, is working on drumming up support for the proposed Brexit plan. Credit: BBC One/The Andrew Marr Show

However, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier poured scorn on the chances of the new proposal succeeding, reportedly telling an event in Paris: “If they do not change, I do not believe, on the basis of the mandate I have been given by the EU27, that we can advance.” In comments reported by The Observer, he also reiterated the EU’s claim that a no-deal outcome would “never be Europe’s choice… it would always be the UK’s choice, not ours”. The Brexit Secretary, Stephen Barclay, said talks are taking place with Labour in a bid to win the support of opposition MPs to the deal.

Boris Johnson is confident his plan has enough support. Credit: PA