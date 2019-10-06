Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Massive marijuana farm with more than 500 plants found behind shower wall

Italian police on the island of Sardinia have discovered an illegal marijuana farm hidden behind a tiled shower wall.

A hatch in the shower compartment leads to the 500 square metre (5,381 square feet) farm containing more than 500 plants.

The vast farm was maintained behind a shower. Credit: AP

Police also seized a gun and bullets.

A video filmed and shared by Italian police shows the vast farm hidden behind a small opening in a shower.

The farm was contained within a house and police said they arrested a 30-year old man.