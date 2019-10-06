- ITV Report
Massive marijuana farm with more than 500 plants found behind shower wall
Italian police on the island of Sardinia have discovered an illegal marijuana farm hidden behind a tiled shower wall.
A hatch in the shower compartment leads to the 500 square metre (5,381 square feet) farm containing more than 500 plants.
Police also seized a gun and bullets.
A video filmed and shared by Italian police shows the vast farm hidden behind a small opening in a shower.
The farm was contained within a house and police said they arrested a 30-year old man.