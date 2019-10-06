'MPs could vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit plan within days'

ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt explains why the PM wants MPs to vote on his Brexit proposals, before they have been approved by the EU

Boris Johnson's Brexit plan could be put to a vote in the House of Commons within days. The Brexit Secretary, Stephen Barclay, has indicated that the Government is considering tabling it this week. Currently, Tuesday looks like the most likely date a vote would be held on, since at the end of the day's proceedings, Parliament will be prorogued, ahead of the Queen's speech on October 14. It is thought winning such a vote could potentially strengthen the Government's negotiating position with the EU, by indicating that no-deal would not take place.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said MPs could vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit plans this week. Credit: BBC One/The Andrew Marr Show

The Prime Minister's potential solution would see Northern Ireland effectively remain tied to EU single market rules for goods but leave the customs union. Under his proposal, the arrangements would have to be approved by the currently suspended Assembly, which would then vote every four years on whether to keep them. Mr Barclay's comments on BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show came as he prepared to travel to the Netherlands to try and drum up support for Mr Johnson's proposals. Meanwhile back in the UK, the Brexit Secretary said talks are taking place with Labour in a bid to win the support of opposition MPs to the deal. "We are talking to Members of Parliament across the House because I think many Members of Parliament want to avoid no-deal," Mr Barclay said. "And particularly those Members of Parliament in Leave constituencies who have voted against no-deal and voted against a deal three times, then they will need to be able to address this issue when they return to their electorate."

Boris Johnson believes his Brexit plans can get through the Commons. Credit: PA