- ITV Report
-
Paris sky lights up as Moulin Rouge celebrates 130th anniversary
The Moulin Rouge, the Paris home of the can can, celebrated its 130th anniversary with a lights and dance show on Sunday.
The celebrated cabaret and restaurant - immortalised in the drawings of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec - opened in 1889 as a ballroom, and later was turned into a music hall.
Popularised by its trademark can can dancers, it was a huge success during the Belle Epoque.
Today, the Moulin Rouge offers a restaurant and variety show where tourists flock to bask in the afterglow of the cabaret's heyday.
Rhylee Hensler, a dancer from Australia, said: "I think we have definitely come a long way, but there is still so much very similar to what it was like in the fifties (1950s) .
"We still do the same can can. It's spectacular to do what they were doing in the fifties, it's such a very special thing to be doing on the Moulin Rouge stage, still, to this day, it's 130 years later. It's crazy."