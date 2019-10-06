Paris sky lights up as Moulin Rouge celebrates 130th anniversary

The Moulin Rouge, the Paris home of the can can, celebrated its 130th anniversary with a lights and dance show on Sunday.

The celebrated cabaret and restaurant - immortalised in the drawings of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec - opened in 1889 as a ballroom, and later was turned into a music hall.

Popularised by its trademark can can dancers, it was a huge success during the Belle Epoque.

Today, the Moulin Rouge offers a restaurant and variety show where tourists flock to bask in the afterglow of the cabaret's heyday.