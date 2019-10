A wet day with rain lingering across northern and eastern areas.

The rain will be heavy at times but should start to clear away later.

Further west the weather will be brighter than of late, with sunshine but also some showers, these could be heavy and perhaps thundery.

It will be windy across parts of the northeast and the far-southeast, bringing the risk of coastal gales.

Highs of 17 Celsius (62.6F).