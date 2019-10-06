Thousands protest as bid to block Hong Kong masks ban fails

Thousands of protesters shouting "wearing masks is not a crime" braved the rain and tear gas to march in central Hong Kong as a court rejected a second legal attempt to block a ban on masks at pro-democracy rallies.

Police fired tear gas in several areas amid confrontations between officers and demonstrators that have become a regular occurrence during the four-month-old protest movement.

The face mask ban, aimed at quashing violence during the protests, came into force on Saturday and was upheld by the High Court on Sunday.

However the ban has triggered more clashes, despite Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam saying the restriction on face coverings was needed to stop the widespread violence that "semi-paralysed" the city.

After the ban came into force on Friday, demonstrators again took to the streets and a teenage protester was shot in the thigh after an off-duty police officer fired his pistol in self-defence.

Violence continued into the night with widespread arson attacks, looting, fighting with police and beatings taking place.

Many shopping centres, shops, and the entire MTR network of subways and trains shut on Saturday following the overnight rampage.

The Hong Kong government has appealed for a public shift in attitude against rioting.