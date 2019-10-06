Weather warnings issued as more rain drenches UK

A slow-moving band of heavy rain is set to drench parts of the UK, triggering weather warnings and flood alerts.

The Met Office has issued two yellow warnings of rain for Sunday that it predicts could bring transport disruption and flooding.

The first, running until midday, covers much of central and southern Scotland and northern, eastern and south-eastern England.

Previously set to cover an 18-hour period, the warning has been shortened after heavy overnight rainfall in Scotland.

In Islay, 55.6mm fell in the last 24 hours, while in northern England some areas saw around 20mm.

In the early hours of Sunday, police forces across the country, including in Norfolk and West Yorkshire, took to social media to warn drivers of standing water on the roads.

On the M1 police shared an image of a damaged car that had aquaplaned off the motorway.