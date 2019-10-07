Antidepressant use in over 65s more than doubles in 20 years – study

Antidepressant use amongst older people has more than doubled in 20 years, despite the estimated prevalence of depression dropping slightly, a study has found.

Just over 10% of over-65s in the research used antidepressants in 2008-2011 – up from 4.2% in the early 1990s.

Over the same period, the estimated prevalence of depression in the same age group fell from 7.9% to 6.8%, according to the University of East Anglia-led study.

Researchers interviewed more than 15,000 over 65s in England and Wales between 1990/1-1993, and 2008-2011 as part of the Cognitive Function and Ageing Studies.

They asked participants about their health, daily activities, use of health and social care services, and medications.

They also identified people showing symptoms of case level depression – more severe than minor mood – including loss of energy, interest or enjoyment.

During both time periods, the researchers found that most people with symptoms indicating they had case-level depression were not on antidepressants.

And most of those on antidepressants did not have case-level depression.