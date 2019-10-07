BBC promises biggest ever iPlayer revamp

BBC bosses have promised a total transformation of the iPlayer to compete with streaming giants. Director-general Lord Tony Hall believes the corporation can challenge the existing dominance of services like Netflix and Amazon. Quality content and curation will be at the heart of BBC plans for online platform, which will undergo the biggest revamp since it was launched in 2007.

Director-general of the BBC Lord Tony Hall has plans for the service. Credit: Ben Stansall/PA

The broadcaster promises a new on-demand platform, box sets, live TV across all BBC channels, and a new look for the service. While the corporation concedes it cannot compete financially with the coffers of Netflix, it can promote individual talent and curate the platform with a human touch. Lord Hall will say today: “iPlayer is a great service. But it can and will be even better. “The BBC’s combination of backing great and different ideas, alongside a complete reinvention of iPlayer, will mean a unique service that will be of huge benefit to the public. “It will be a new front door for British creativity. There are exciting times ahead.” Media watchdog Ofcom recently gave the BBC the green light to expand its iPlayer service, and host its content online for longer periods, after initial disputes over the value to the public and competitors.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.