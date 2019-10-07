'A total waste of time': Still no agreement from cross-party Brexit talks

Another opposition leaders meeting took place today and another week went by where the different parties could not reach an agreement.

They were at loggerheads over what their strategy should be to stop Boris Johnson taking the UK out of the EU on the October 31 with no deal and there were two major strands of disagreement.

The first is over who should be in charge of a potential caretaker government if we got to the stage of the opposition seeking to remove Mr Johnson from office.

The Labour Party confirmed they would be unwilling to back anyone other than Jeremy Corbyn taking over as a caretaker Prime Minister.

But the Liberal Democrats are insistent that Mr Corbyn does not have the support of the House of Commons to make this reality and in particular, they argue that the 21 Tory rebels, will not vote for him.

A senior Liberal Democrat source said Labour's position and "their total unwillingness to work with anyone else makes [them] the biggest barrier to stopping no-deal."

A source close to the Labour leadership responded, saying that "constitutionally it is the Leader of the Opposition who takes over if the government is toppled and it is not up to the Liberal Democrats to decide who that should be."