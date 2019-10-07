David Cameron unsure Boris Johnson will win election if there is another Brexit delay

David Cameron on stage at the Barbican centre in London. Credit: Richard Pohle/The Times

David Cameron has said he does not know if Boris Johnson would win a general election if one was held after another Brexit delay. The ex-premier said there was a danger that elections could be decided on questions not set by political leaders, with the electorate voting “on any number of other questions”. Mr Cameron also urged Mr Johnson to obey the Benn Act, which obliges him to seek a Brexit delay if he cannot get a deal, saying “you can’t disobey the law as prime minister”.

Former prime minister David Cameron speaks with Times editor John Witherow Credit: Richard Pohle/The Times

The former Conservative leader, 52, was appearing on stage with Times editor John Witherow at the Barbican centre in London in front of a 2,000-strong audience. Mr Witherow asked: “Do you think if there was a general election, would the Tories win with Corbyn there?” Mr Cameron said: “I just don’t know. I fought an election in 2015 when I was told I was definitely going to lose, and I won. And I fought a referendum and I was told I was definitely going to win, and I lost. “Strangely enough, I still look at opinion polls. “The trouble with general elections is you’re asking one question, but people may easily go and vote on any number of other questions.

David Cameron spoke to Tom Bradby in his first TV interview about his time in office. Credit: ITV