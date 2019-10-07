Cameron warns Johnson must give ground if he wants a Brexit deal

David Cameron has warned Boris Johnson that he will have to make further compromises if he wants the UK to leave the EU with a Brexit deal. The Prime Minister has said that his blueprint to resolve the issue of the Northern Ireland backstop represents a “fair and reasonable compromise”. However, EU leaders have so far refused to enter into detailed discussions on the plan, saying it does not represent the basis for a new Brexit settlement. French President Emmanuel Macron has warned the workings of a deal need to be in place by Friday if there is to be an agreement at the EU summit next week in Brussels.

Boris Johnson has said Britain will leave the EU on October 31, come what may Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Downing Street has said the comments were not “helpful” and urged Brussels to match the concessions made by Mr Johnson. However Mr Cameron, speaking to The Times editor John Witherow at an event to promote his memoirs, said the Prime Minister may have to give more ground to get an agreement. “The answer I suspect is now compromise on both sides,” he told the audience at the Barbican centre in London on Monday. “Boris is compromising and I suspect may have to move a bit more. And the EU should compromise too.” The former premier also said Mr Johnson could not ignore the Benn Act which requires him to ask the EU for a further delay to Brexit if he cannot get a deal by October 19. “You can’t disobey the law as Prime Minister,” he said. Mr Johnson has repeatedly said that while he will abide by the law, Britain is leaving on October 31 come what may – although he has yet to explain how that can be achieved.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that the workings of a deal need to be in place by Friday Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/PA