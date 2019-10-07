Court dismisses case aimed at forcing PM to request a Brexit extension

Legal action aimed at forcing Boris Johnson to send a letter requesting a Brexit extension has been dismissed by Scotland's highest civil court.

Those behind the case - made to the the Court of Session in Edinburgh - wanted to force the Prime Minister to abide by the so-called Benn Act, a law recently passed which demands a Brexit extension to prevent no-deal.

The court said there was no need for it to make a legal order because it accepts Mr Johnson will abide by the law and "has affirmed that he intends to do so".

In the court judgment, Lord Pentland said both the PM and the government had given "unequivocal assurances" that they would comply with the Benn Act.

As a result the judge stated: "I am not persuaded that it is necessary for the court to grant the orders sought or any variant of them."

But he warned that if Mr Johnson failed to comply with the legislation, it could damage the "mutual trust" that exists between the courts and politicians.

Documents submitted to the court on behalf of Boris Johnson were read out on Friday, in which he made it clear he will not attempt to frustrate the so-called Benn Act.

The legislation, passed by Westminster last month, requires the Prime Minister to ask the EU for a Brexit extension to January 31 if Parliament does not agree to any withdrawal deal Number 10 may come back with by October 19.